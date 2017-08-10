Baby found behind Carlisle home officially named Baby Jane Doe

LEBANON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Warren County Prosecutor said Thursday his office will refer to the baby found behind a Carlisle home as Baby Jane Doe.

Prosecutor David Fornshell said in a tweet Thursday morning testing has confirmed the baby was a girl.

Baby Jane Doe was found behind a Carlisle home on July 14 after investigators began digging behind a home in the 100 block of Eagle Ridge Drive. Lt. John Faine, with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, said the remains had likely been behind the home for 10-12 weeks.

Brooke Skylar Richardson is currently free on a $50,000 bond from the Warren County  Jail.

Richardson faces charges of aggravated murder, involuntary manslaughter, endangering children, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse.

Prosecutors say the baby was burned and buried after Richardson gave birth to it in early May.

According to Prosecutors, Richardson believed it was “not acceptable” for someone like her to keep the baby as she just graduated high school and was seen as a good girl.

