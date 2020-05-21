Aztecas drug gang unleashes attacks on police after leader’s capture

'The Iraqi' is blamed for 50 murders, kidnappings and extortions in Juarez

Jose Dolores Villegas Soto, a.k.a. “The Iraqi” (photo courtesy Chihuahua Attorney General’s Office)

JUAREZ, Mexico (Border Report) — Juarez experienced a night of violence following the capture of an alleged mass murderer and leader of the Aztecas drug gang.

Authorities reported four separate attacks on police between Wednesday night and Thursday morning that left two officers and one civilian injured, several squad cars shot up and 10 alleged assailants behind bars. Unconfirmed Mexican news reports say four other assailants may have been killed in the attacks, but police would not immediately verify that this morning.

The gun battles started shortly after authorities announced the capture in neighboring Coahuila state of Jose Dolores Villegas Soto, a.k.a. “El Iraki” or “The Iraqi.”

“This person is part of an organization known as Los Aztecas,” Chihuahua Gov. Javier Corral said Thursday morning. “He has been identified as the person responsible for up to 50 murders.”

Villegas fled Juarez in late January after a spree of attacks on drug distribution centers in the city that left 20 people dead, Corral said. One of those attacks involved the shooting of five alleged meth addicts in the patio of a home in a working class neighborhood.

Villegas was in charge of up to 50 street – level drug dealers and assassins and was a leader in the Aztecas gang structure, the governor said. The Aztecas have been often linked to the old Juarez cartel, now known as La Linea.

“In addition to ordering executions, sometimes he participated personally” in the murders, Corral said. “Not only were rival traffickers killed, but sometimes also people who belonged to his own criminal structure.”

Villegas had been arrested several years ago on extortion and weapons charges. He is also linked to at least one kidnapping, Corral said.

One of the targets of the Aztecas gang last night was the State Police Station in Juarez. Local news media report the arrival of up to 100 police officers to the scene, some in shorts and other civilian clothes, to safeguard the station against another attack.

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.