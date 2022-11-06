A weak and dissipating cold front will move across the Miami Valley tonight. While it’ll bring us a little cooler air over the next couple of days, we’ll stay dry. On its heels is a large dome of high pressure–now moving into the Northern Plains–that will provide us with lots of sunshine over the next several days along with unseasonably warm air by midweek.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and a little cooler. Low 45

MONDAY: Sunny and pleasant. Cooler, yet still on the mild side. High 63

MONDAY NIGHT: Becoming partly cloudy. Chilly and continued dry. Low 37

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. High 61

Temperatures will continue to climb into the upper 60s on Wednesday and lower 70s on Thursday. Veterans’ Day Friday could bring us a couple of rain showers, but that’s still quite iffy at this point. What that late-week system will certainly do is bring us chilly air for the weekend with highs in only the lower 40s Saturday and upper 30s Sunday.