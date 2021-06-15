Aviatra Accelerators Dayton opens at ‘The Hub’ in The Dayton Arcade

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – On Tuesday, Aviatra Accelerators Dayton held a ribbon cutting ceremony at its new location at The Dayton Arcade’s ‘The Hub.’

“Aviatra Accelerators Dayton is a women’s business accelerators supporting women in ideations to the exit phase of their company,” said Pamela Cone, director of Aviatra Accelerators Dayton.

Cone says the company launched in 2020, and was originally orchestrated out of her basement.

“It’s what the true spirit of true entrepreneurship is all about. To actually have a vision and to see that vision come to fruition. Just excited about the resource that’s gonna be available here,” said Cone.

Along with other people there to celebrate the grand opening, Cone’s daughter Lajoya Reed Shelly and granddaughter came from Hawaii to help celebrate the opening.

Above) People celebrating at ‘The Hub’ in The Dayton Arcade for Aviatra Accelerations Dayton grand ribbon cutting ceremony.

“What we see today is what Pamela has done for her family, in terms of encouraging, uplifting, recognizing our gifts and talents. Really helping us to bring them to life,” said Lajoya Reed Shelly.

Now that the business will officially be open during the week, Cone is excited to help women in business.

“We’ve supported over 2,600 women that’ve amassed over a billion dollars. This is a valuable resource and we’re happy that it is in the downtown area just for the women that are in this area,” said Cone.

Cone encourages people interested in working with the company to make an appointment and come in. Click here to learn more about Aviatra Accelerators Dayton.