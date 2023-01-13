DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — This was Avelo’s first fully booked inaugural flight, and they are hoping to see many more flights with sold out seats. Avelo is based out of Orlando, Florida and started flying in January of 2021.

Their aircrafts are 737 and fly to 34 destinations across the U.S.

The crew on the flight was excited to see the flight full. Avelo flight attendant Aleah King says she and her team felt the warm Dayton welcome as they landed here for the first time.

“(It was) so special. It seems like the community here is so sweet, so nice. very welcoming. Everyone was clapping when we got off, it made us feel very special. I hope to see full flights, lots of people, and get to know the people that are here. I love seeing familiar faces. so just full flights and lots of fun,” she said.

Dayton Mayor Jeffery Mims Jr., along with other city commissioners were on hand for the inaugural flight out of Dayton International, and they joined the crew and staff for a ribbon cutting. Courtney Goff, the communications manager for Avelo, says that they are striving for the best service possible.

“We went to inspire people to travel with low fares convenience, and what we call Avelo soul service, with really great service for when you check in at the at the check-in counter to when you’re boarding the plane to when you’re in flight with our flight crew,” Goff, said.

Avelo will be offering $59 flights to celebrate until the end of the month.

You can book a flight to Orlando through June.