Autumn, a season of change and falling temperatures

Apples fall, leaves fall, and temperatures fall in Autumn.

The average temperature for the month of September is 65.4 degrees. The average temperature in November is 22.6 degrees cooler at 42.8 degrees.

The average high temperature for Dayton will drop 36 degrees by the last day of fall on Dec 20.

The normal high for the first day of fall is 73 degrees. On Dec. 20 the expected high will be 37 degrees.

The normal low temperature will drop 29 degrees over the season. That number today is 52 degrees. On Dec. 20 it is 23 degrees.

These are the numbers meteorologist refer to when discussing climate outlooks. It is important to understand the drastic change during Autumn. A high temperature of 65 degrees is below normal and considered cool for Sep. 22. However, 65 degrees will be well above normal on Dec. 20.

There is not a consistent fall temperature because the sun’s direct ways are transitioning to the southern hemisphere reaching the Tropic of Capricorn on the first day of Winter Dec. 21.

The days in Ohio will become much shorter. There’s about 12 hours of daylight on the Autumnal Equinox and only 9 hours and 21 minutes on the Winter Solstice.

The tilt of the earth is the reason for the season. The earth is tilted 23.5 degrees. The northern hemisphere sees the most sunlight in the summer. The Arctic Circle experiences 24 hours of daylight on the Summer Solstice while the Antarctic Circle experiences 24 hours of darkness.

At each equinox, the direct rays of the sun are on the equator resulting in about 12 hours of sunlight across the globe.

The sunset today is 7:24 p.m. We are losing more than two minutes of daylight each day. Dayton will lose one hour, 37 minutes, and 41 seconds of daylight by Halloween when the sunset will be 6:35 p.m.

On the Winter Solstice the Arctic Circle will experience 24 hours of darkness. There will be 9 hours and 21 minutes of sunlight for the Miami Valley.

The lack of sunlight allows temperatures to be very cold, but because the earth is rotating the cold air is able to move up and down across different latitudes. The atmosphere works like a fluid flowing up and down creating waves of colder air, and periods of warmer air.

As temperatures become colder a couple of important dates to note are Oct. 22 and Nov. 24.

The average first freeze is Oct. 22 and the average first trace of snow in Dayton is Nov. 24.

Snow becomes more common in January and February. Most of the precip in the fall is liquid. We expect around 9.62 inches of rain for the season.