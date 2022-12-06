Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Preble County Sheriff’s Office is offering a reward for information about a woman who has been missing for more than a year.

Authorities believe 32-year-old Tiffany Orona could be deceased, and investigators believe that someone has information about her disappearance.

Orona was last seen at a rehabilitation facility in Dayton in Oct. 2021. Her mother then reported her missing in spring of 2022.

There is a $5,000 reward for information leading to the discovery of her location or recovery of Orona’s remains, according to a release.

She was last known to be living at an address in West Manchester and was last seen in the area of Parnell Avenue in Dayton.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Preble County Sheriff’s Office at 937-456-6301.