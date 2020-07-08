Australian man fights off snake while driving

An Australian man said he fought off a deadly snake while driving down a highway.

Police said the man, identified only as “Jimmy,” noticed an eastern brown snake in his truck.

The man killed the snake, then was pulled over by the police as he was speeding to the hospital.

He told a police officer, “I think it has bitten me; it was in the car with me. You can feel my heart, mate.”

The snake is highly venomous and causes most of the snakebite deaths in Australia.

“It just came around, like up and around and then came, like, in between my legs,” Jimmy said. “It’s pretty big. It started to wrap around me. And then its head just started striking at the chair. “

The police called for help, and paramedics said the man hadn’t been bitten. They said he was just in shock.

Jimmy said he had never been so happy to see red and blue lights.