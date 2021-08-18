August rainfall still below normal in Dayton

Scattered storms have shown up in the Storm Team 2 Forecast several times during the month of August. At least a trace of rain was recorded at the Dayton airport 12 of the last 18 days.

Scattered storms doesn’t mean everyone sees meaningful rain. So far Dayton is 0.46 inches below normal for the month of August.

August is typically the summer month we see the least amount of rain.

The latest 30-year averages were released by the National Centers for Environmental Information in May.

June: 4.14″

July: 3.95″

August: 2.96″

Looking back at 30-year averages since 1900 August rainfall has fluctuated quite a bit.

1991-2020: 2.96″

1981-2010: 2.99″

1971-2000: 3.49″

1961-1990: 3.20″

1951-1980: 3.10″

1941-1970: 2.59″

1931-1960: 2.68″

1921-1950: 3.02″

1911-1940: 3.14″

1901-1930: 3.06″

There is a recent trend for lower rainfall during the month of August. The average is still higher than it was between 1941 and 1970.

The latest outlook from the Climate Prediction Center keeps a greater chance for august to come to an end with above-normal precipitation for the southern Miami Valley.