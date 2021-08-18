August rainfall still below normal in Dayton

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Scattered storms have shown up in the Storm Team 2 Forecast several times during the month of August. At least a trace of rain was recorded at the Dayton airport 12 of the last 18 days.

Scattered storms doesn’t mean everyone sees meaningful rain. So far Dayton is 0.46 inches below normal for the month of August.

August is typically the summer month we see the least amount of rain.

The latest 30-year averages were released by the National Centers for Environmental Information in May.

  • June: 4.14″
  • July: 3.95″
  • August: 2.96″

Looking back at 30-year averages since 1900 August rainfall has fluctuated quite a bit.

  • 1991-2020: 2.96″
  • 1981-2010: 2.99″
  • 1971-2000: 3.49″
  • 1961-1990: 3.20″
  • 1951-1980: 3.10″
  • 1941-1970: 2.59″
  • 1931-1960: 2.68″
  • 1921-1950: 3.02″
  • 1911-1940: 3.14″
  • 1901-1930: 3.06″

There is a recent trend for lower rainfall during the month of August. The average is still higher than it was between 1941 and 1970.

The latest outlook from the Climate Prediction Center keeps a greater chance for august to come to an end with above-normal precipitation for the southern Miami Valley.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Headlines

More Weather
More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

Latest News Videos

Mask policy change in some schools, following Governor's conference

North Shore man with congestive heart failure forced to wait a week to get into hospital

Pope Francis calls getting the COVID-19 vaccine 'an act of love'

Pentagon officials provide update on situation in Afghanistan

More News