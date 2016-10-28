Attorneys reach crucial deadline in Brittany Pilkington case

BELLEFONTAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – Attorneys reached a crucial deadline Friday in the case of a Bellefontaine mother accused of killing her 3 sons.

Attorneys on both sides spent the week filing last minute briefings with the judge before Friday’s 4:30 p.m. deadline. He will soon decide on critical pieces of the case before it goes to trial in February.

Pilkington’s defense team is trying to get the judge to throw out her alleged confession. They argue police coerced her.

Prosecutors say Pilkington killed her three sons: 3-month-old Niall, 3-month-old Noah and 4-year-old Gavin Pilkington over a 13-month period. The judge watched a video where Pilkington said she covered the faces of two of the boys with a blanket and applied pressure. He’ll decide whether jurors ever get to see that.

He’ll also decide if the deaths should be tried as 3 separate cases and if Pilkington should be eligible for the death penalty– if she’s convicted.

No word on when the judge could rule. The Logan Prosecutor’s Office tells 2 NEWS they don’t expect a decision until next week.