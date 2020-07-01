Administrator for Takoda Collins’ estate hopes for major reforms

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – David Brannon, the Dayton attorney administrating the estate of Takoda Collins, said he hoped the push to reform the children’s services system will continue after Collins’ father was charged with four counts of murder on Wednesday.

“I think it’s a start,” Brannon told WDTN.com. “(Montgomery County Prosecutor) Matt Heck himself in the press conference said that kid lived in absolute hell and red flags were there. It’s good there was an acknowledgment so perhaps we’ll get some solutions here.”

Heck released a number of reform recommendations for child abuse investigations on June 16. The Dayton Police Department announced it would be making changes in how it handles child abuse calls on June 24.

“We must all do more, as partners, to help children who suffer or face a threat of suffering abuse or neglect,” Heck wrote in a preface to his list of recommendations. “I believe these recommendations will assist in accomplishing that goal.”

Brannon said he would like to see Ohio introduce a new database system that would allow law enforcement and schools to track children and abuse cases statewide. He said the current system is too decentralized, with abused kids often slipping out of the system if they move across state or county lines.

“That’s why New York centralized (their system) within the state,” Brannon said. “There you have one clearinghouse with broader access. Maybe that’s a fix at the state level. I know Phil Plummer and various State Reps are looking into this and just as a dad, I’m looking into this.

“My plan is to review (Heck’s) recommendations, the Dayton Police Department recommendations and see who will listen. I’m not a child abuse expert, but I think there are some common approaches here. The current database is clearly inadequate and it only allows a couple of people to access it.”

Brannon said to bring true reform to the system, it needs to be fixed statewide. He said Heck’s recommendations are focused on the county since he’s the county prosecutor. He said the bigger problems start at higher levels like the state database.

“At least the way I view it we are part of the same problem,” Brannon said. “We need to agree to look at the state level and everyone needs to keep chipping away at the problem. Awareness is one thing, but let’s try some of these suggestions out.”

A list of Heck’s recommendations can be found on WDTN.com.