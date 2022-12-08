Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — International sports organization Athletes in Action took a significant step toward opening a 65,000-square-foot multiuse facility at a groundbreaking ceremony in Xenia on Thursday.

The John Wooden Family Fieldhouse is the capstone project for the Athletes in Action Sports Complex and Retreat Center and will include a permanent air-supported structure that will house a 100-yard indoor turf facility.

“Breaking ground on the John Wooden Family Fieldhouse represents a significant moment in our ability to further resource our global mission,” Mark Householder, president of Athletes in Action, said. “This facility will give us the opportunity to deliver programs that can train total athletes to serve and grow mentally, physically and spiritually so they can be leaders on and off the field.”

Xenia Mayor Sarah Mays also attended the groundbreaking ceremony. “It is wonderful that Athletes in Action is part of the Xenia community, and I’m thankful for their partnership,” Mayor Mays said.

“People from around the world visit and enjoy our community because of Athletes in Action and, with the addition of the Wooden Family Fieldhouse, Xenia has a great opportunity to introduce even more folks to the City of Hospitality. This is an exciting new chapter, and I am thrilled for Xenia to be a part of it!”

Named after University of California, Los Angeles UCLA Bruins basketball coach John Wooden, the Wooden Family Fieldhouse will be the only location outside of the UCLA campus where Coach Wooden’s name has been allowed to be used.