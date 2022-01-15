MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the National Shooting Sports Foundation are offering a reward after more than two dozen guns were reportedly stolen from a store in Middletown, Ohio.

The burglary happened in the early morning hours of January 15, 2022 at NYC3, a store located on Roosevelt Blvd. in Middletown. According to the ATF, several people forced open the front door and stole 30 guns.

The ATF and NSSF are offering a reward of up to $12,500 for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the people responsible.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477). Individuals may also email ATFTips@atf.gov, or contact ATF through its website at www.atf.gov/contact/atf-tips. Tips may also be submitted to ATF using the ReportIt® app, available on both Google Play and the Apple App Store, or by visiting www.reportit.com.