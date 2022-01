GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — At least one person is dead from a crash on State Route 444 near Kauffman Road in Greene County.

Ohio State Highway Patrol confirms the crash happened around 8 a.m. Friday morning.

There are at least two cars involved in the crash.

The southbound lanes are closed due to the accident, but the northbound lanes are open.

This is a developing story and we have a 2 NEWS crew on the way. We will update you on-air and online as we learn more.