3 shot at Jefferson Township night club

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — Three people were taken to the hospital after a shooting in the parking lot of the K-9 Club early Thursday morning.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said the shooting happened at 1:11 a.m. Crews on scene did not give any information, but our 2 NEWS photographer witnessed several shell casings in the gravel parking lot.

One person was taken to Miami Valley Hospital by a medic, while two others were dropped off at the hospital by people that were at the scene.

The extend of the injuries are unknown at this time and no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story and we will update it as we learn more.