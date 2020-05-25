As grilling season heats up, meat prices are up while supply is down

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – This year the grilling and cooking out usually associated with Memorial Day is being affected by high meat prices and low supply. Brunk’s Meat Shoppe has been in business for nearly 50 years but owner Jack Brunk can’t remember a time that prices, or the supply chain, were this affected.

Jack Brunk says, “We’ve seen price increases anywhere from 30% to 50% depending on the product.”

And that’s for the products they can find. Brunk says prices are up across the board right now, mainly in beef, but pork is also spotty. He can’t keep bacon in stock. “Supply has been an issue, it’s been spotty. For the most part though, we’re getting what we need. The prices have been outrageous though.”

The coronavirus has forced several meat-packing plants across the country to shut down or scale back, severely impacting the supply chain. It’s also forced Brunk’s to make their own adjustments. “We put the plastic sheeting up to protect the customers and the employees, we’re wearing our masks, we’re cleaning and sterilizing daily.”

Customers appreciate the extra precaution, but they’re also concerned about what’s next. Jack says he’s cautiously optimistic the industry is beginning to stabilize. “We tend to try to give them encouragement and reassurance that things are going to get better as we move forward. We’re starting to see that. We’re beginning to see some price declines as a matter of fact over the last week or so.”

While people may be tempted to panic buy, owner Jack Brunk says the way out of this is for people to buy as they normally would to let the supply chain recover.