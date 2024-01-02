DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — First Friday in downtown Dayton returns this week, with the first event of the new year set for Jan. 5.

In a “New Year Edition” of the monthly event, organizers invite the community to visit downtown retailers, artists, performers, bars, restaurants and more from 5 to 10 p.m.

Those who attend First Friday can enjoy tastings from Jollity’s new menu, rent an igloo at The Foundry, or take advantage of one of the many happy hours from participating restaurants.

Music fans can explore new releases at Omega Music, watch live music at Corner Kitchen, or karaoke the night away at Club Evolution’s contest (winner gets $75!).

Attendees can head to the Dayton Art Institute to explore exhibitions on Tokyo and Paris, stop by Front Street Gallery to see the work of local artists, or head to The Contemporary Dayton to see an “ambitious” exhibit that’s three and a half years in the making.

Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) will also be in effect — all year long.

Guests 21 and up are invited to carry their DORA beverage exploring. Several businesses are now offering DORA cups for hot beverages.

For a full list of events, visit the official event page on social media.