Arson suspected in Dayton vacant house fire

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Fire officials suspect arson in a Monday morning blaze in Dayton.

The fire happened just after 1:30 am on Home Avenue near Inland Avenue.

Fire crews on the scene say there were several different areas of the home burning when they arrived. Officials say the fire was arson and are working to learn the source.

Fire Chief Cheryl Clark told 2 NEWS observant neighbors can help to fins suspects in cases like this. “Obviously if you have a vacant property near your house then you want to keep an eye on it for people coming or going – anybody that you see is staying in the house that shouldn’t be there. Certainly call the City and let them know so we can get them out of the house.” Clark said.

No one was hurt in the fire. Arson investigators are at the home Monday morning working to learn more.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.