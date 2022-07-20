COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting at a United Dairy Famers store in Columbus early Wednesday.

Jeremy Vest, 47, was arrested and charged with murder in connection with the shooting, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Police said Vest was found on the 1300 block of North High Street and taken into custody by the Franklin County SWAT Unit.

Police say officers went to the UDF on North High Street just before 1:50 a.m. where they found the 51-year-old victim with a gunshot wound outside the doors of the back entrance. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

CPD stated that no employees were injured during the shooting.

This is the 76th homicide in Columbus in 2022.

This marked the fifth shooting to happen in the Short North since June 11.