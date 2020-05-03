Arrest made in Darke County shooting, victim in stable condition

ANSONIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating a shooting in Darke County. A woman was shot in the abdomen yesterday near the 9700 block of Beam Road outside Ansonia.
Police and Careflight were dispatched to the scene. Police say 26-year-old Devan Dickey got into an altercation with 60-year-old Karen Reier. Reier then shot Dickey in the chest.
Dickey was taken by Careflight to Miami Valley hospital and is in stable condition. Reier was booked at the Darke County jail on a felonious assault charge.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.