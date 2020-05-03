Arrest made in Darke County shooting, victim in stable condition

ANSONIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating a shooting in Darke County. A woman was shot in the abdomen yesterday near the 9700 block of Beam Road outside Ansonia. 

Police and Careflight were dispatched to the scene. Police say 26-year-old Devan Dickey got into an altercation with 60-year-old Karen Reier. Reier then shot Dickey in the chest. 

Dickey was taken by Careflight to Miami Valley hospital and is in stable condition. Reier was booked at the Darke County jail on a felonious assault charge. 

