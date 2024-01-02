WAPAKONETA, Ohio (WDTN) — Renovations are coming to a museum dedicated to the first man to walk on the moon.

The Armstrong Air and Space Museum will be closed for construction today through Friday, Jan. 12, according to our partners at the Lima News and a release from the museum website.

Construction will consist of renovations to the front lobby and the museum store. The museum will reopen Jan. 13 at 10 a.m.

“This renovation is not a one-off aesthetic alteration,” Executive Director Dante Centuori said in the release. “The updates are part of our ongoing effort to provide a continually better experience in all areas of the museum. We would like to recognize and thank the continued support from the Ohio History Connection, local officials from Wapakoneta and Auglaize County, and our faithful donors.”