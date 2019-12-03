Area insurance agents secure $10-thousand grant for tornado recovery

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – More than a dozen area insurance agents have secured a grant to help clean up after the tornadoes. The $10-thousand grant will buy care buckets and supplies.

One of the agents who helped earn this grant says it’s not just about business, saying they’re connected with their clients on a personal level.

Kimberlee Kokladas is the owner of the Kokladas Allstate Insurance Agency. She says, “Every time you walk or drive by you just can’t believe that this huge storm came through. Devastation. It affected so many lives.”

And it still is as many people continue to recover. When the tornadoes hit on Memorial Day, Kokladas jumped into action. “Once we came into the office and called all our clients to make sure they were ok. We went out and started delivering water.” She and a host of agents from Allstate headed into Brookville and Beavercreek to help clean up.

6 months later that work continues. Their volunteer efforts earned a $10-thousand grant that will go to the Dayton chapter of “Rebuilding Together”, providing care buckets and much-needed supplies. Kokladas says it will help with “Getting their houses back in order to where they were before the tornado. Furniture, beds, if they have kids then clothes and shoes.”

Not all of Kimberlee’s clients have fully recovered, but she says she’ll be there with them as the process continues. “It has been a long process. I have a couple clients that I talk to every day, multiple times a day. And I’ve gained a lot of friends.”

Allstate’s Helping Hands grants are secured by agency owners. This grant to Rebuilding Together Dayton is one of thousands of grants handed out this year.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.