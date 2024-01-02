MASON, Ohio (WDTN) — The William Mason High School marching band played at the Rose Parade in Pasadena, California to start their new year off strong.

The school’s band director Jason Sleppy was estactic upon learning the news, according to a release from December.

“We are so excited to march down Colorado Boulevard on New Year’s Day! The joy in the students’ eyes will say it all when they look down the street, packed with 750,000 people, as well as the millions more viewing on television. This will be a memory that lasts a lifetime,” Sleppy said.

The 5.5-mile parade is one of the most prestigious of its kind and is considered by many to be a staple of the new year. The inaugural parade, also known as the Tournament of Roses, was held in 1890. The parade typically precedes the Rose Bowl.

The William Mason High School marching band played live on ABC and NBC amongst fellow marching bands, florally inclined floats and equestrian units. The event was also available to stream on Hulu and Peacock according to a Facebook post from the district.

This was the school’s second appearance in the Rose Parade following an appearance in 2016.