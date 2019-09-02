Arcanum hires new Police Chief

ARCANUM, Ohio (WDTN) — The Village of Arcanum has a new Police Chief.

Mayor Gregory T. Baumle says the Village hired Macus Ballinger.

“We are confident that Chief Ballinger’s experience and dedication to the profession of law enforcement will immensely benefit the Arcaum Police Department and the Village of Arcanum as a whole,” Baumle stated in a release.

Ballinger has 19 years of full-time law enforcement experience. He has served as a constable for the Sharon Township Police Department and the Lieutenant of the Richwood Police Department near Columbus.

Ballinger released a statement, saying “I enjoy working closely with the community and I seek interaction and involvement from the citizens.”

“My goal is to ensure the police department is professional in providing the safety and security our citizens deserve for the quality of life the citizens desire.”

Ballinger replaces former Police Chief Andrew Ashbaugh.

A formal badge pinning ceremony for Ballinger will happen at the Village Council Meeting on September 10th.

