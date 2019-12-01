ARC free adoption event

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Animal Resource Center is holding adoption specials again.

Saturday’s event was called “Send Them Home Saturday”. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., all adoptions were free. They included free spay and neuter, vaccines, first-year license, heart worm testing, and microchip.

If you’re a first-time adopter, the ARC also offers training services for all adopted dogs.

Steve Glardon is the Outreach Coordinator. He says, “We also provide training for all our dogs. That’s available to every adopter for as long as they own that dog. If they own it for 14 years, then they can bring it in for that long. No additional cost for that.”

The Animal Resource Center is located at 6790 Webster Street in Dayton.

