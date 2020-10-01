Appliance Amnesty Weekend starts Thursday

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Residents will be able to unload unwanted appliances starting Thursday.

The Montgomery County Transfer & Recycling Facility is hosting its bi-annual Appliance Amnesty Weekend.

It runs from October 1-3 and county residents can dispose of old appliances free of charge. A proof of residency will need to be provided.

Appliances such as refrigerators, air conditioners, water heaters and stoves will be accepted at the Montgomery County Solid Waste District at 1001 Encrete Lane in Moraine.

Drop-off dates and times are:

Thursday & Friday – 6 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday – 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.