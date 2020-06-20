Apple to close 11 stores after reopening due to increase in COVID-19 cases

Apple is closing 11 stores that had recently reopened due to an increase in coronavirus cases in Arizona, Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Apple closed all US stores in March due to the pandemic, but last month it started reopening and has now reopened more than 30 locations.

Apple says this most recent step is due to an abundance of caution.

The company continues to sell products in its online store.

