Apple Fest kicks off at Aullwood

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Happening this weekend: the annual Apple Fest at Aullwood Farm.
The yearly festival celebrates all things fall and apple related. It’s being held Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Aullwood Farm on Frederick Pike.
It features live entertainment and crafts. You can also try baked goods like apple pie and apple butter.
Admission is free for kids 2 and under, $7 for kids age 3 to 11, and $10 for adults.
