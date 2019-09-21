Apple Fest kicks off at Aullwood

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Happening this weekend: the annual Apple Fest at Aullwood Farm.

The yearly festival celebrates all things fall and apple related. It’s being held Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Aullwood Farm on Frederick Pike.

It features live entertainment and crafts. You can also try baked goods like apple pie and apple butter.

Admission is free for kids 2 and under, $7 for kids age 3 to 11, and $10 for adults.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.