Apple Butter Festival a big hit

ENON, Ohio (WDTN) – The annual Apple Butter Festival wrapped up this weekend.

The Enon Community Historical Society hosted the event as a community service project. It doubles as the group’s fundraiser, and as a benefit for non-profit organizations, schools, and churches in the region.

Families also enjoyed live music, food, and crafts while picking up their order of apple butter made right there at the festival grounds.

This is the 40th year for the apple butter festival.

