DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — While it’s been a generally quiet first half of the weekend, it’s not been totally dry. A couple stray showers developed over the Miami Valley Saturday afternoon and an additional pop-up shower or two can’t be ruled out during the early evening hours.

Mostly clear and dry conditions return overnight into Sunday morning.

An upper-level wave of energy will move into our area Sunday afternoon and could spark a spotty shower or thunderstorm. Although the coverage should be low, it might still be a good idea to pack an umbrella if you’re heading to the Dayton Air Show.

TONIGHT: Stray evening shower possible. Otherwise, mostly clear and comfortable. Low 62

SUNDAY: Mostly then partly sunny with a chance of a spotty shower or thunderstorm during the afternoon. A little warmer, but still comfy. High 84

SUNDAY NIGHT: Spotty evening shower or thunderstom possible, then clearing skies. Low 64

MONDAY: Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy in the aftenoon with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Continued warmer. High 87

Brace yourself for a mini heat wave as we move through the upcoming work week. Daily highs could top 90 degrees starting Tuesday and temperatures of that ilk will likely linger through the remainder of the week. The best chance for any showers or storms will hold off until late week into the weekend.