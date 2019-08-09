Antani on Candice Keller: ‘I condemn everything she’s been saying’

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Rep. Niraj Antani condemned fellow state representative Candice Keller and her comments following the Oregon District shooting on Sunday.

“I think it would be better if she kept her mouth shut,” Antani said.

Trump delegate and Butler County Sheriff Richard T. Jones immediately called for her resignation after Keller posted on Facebook, “After every mass shooting, the liberals start the blame game. Why not place the blame where it belongs?

“The breakdown of the traditional American family (thank you, transgender, homosexual marriage and drag queen advocates), fatherlessness, a subject no one discusses or believes is relevant …”

Keller also blamed violent video games, relaxing laws against criminals, marijuana legalization, and others in a lengthy rant that included President Obama, “hatred of our veterans (thank you, professional athletes, who hate our flag and National Anthem) among others.”

Antani and Keller co-sponsored a bill in March to ban sanctuary cities and sanctuary school districts.

“You can agree on certain policy issues, but that doesn’t mean you agree with someone and everything they do,” Antani said. “I have co-sponsored bills with Democrats, which doesn’t mean I agree with them on everything.

“I condemn everything she’s been saying. We can agree on some issues but I don’t agree with her rhetoric.”