ANSONIA, Ohio (WDTN) — An Ansonia Police Officer was arrested after allegedly attacking an 8-year-old boy.

Christian Idle has been with the Ansonia Police Department for six years. Mackenzie Bell and her two sons have been living with him for the last three months. She said they have been getting used to becoming a blended family and calling Darke County home.

“We’re not OK,” said Bell. “My 8-year-old son is terrified. He’s not sleeping. He’s not the same kid.”

The incident happened Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. Bell said she never could have imagined what happened that night.

“I was out in our garage. I was on the phone, on hold, just kind of trying to get my stuff together. And slowly the kids kept coming out to the garage and saying, ‘Hey, Christian wants to know this, Christian wants to know that,'” Bell explained.

She said Idle came into the garage and claimed her 8-year-old son had lied about something. He said she needed to get her son out of the house.

“He instantly walks back in the house and I follow behind him. And by the time I can get all the way in the house, Officer Idle is on top of my 8-year-old son, kicking him and punching him,” Bell said.

Bell said she was able to pull Idle off her son and take the kids somewhere safe before calling 911. According to the arrest affidavit, Idle grabbed the boy by his neck, spanked, and kicked him.

“He’s bruised literally all the way around his bottom torso, so his hips, his legs, his butt. Everything is so bruised at this point, that you can’t even see what the real color of his skin is,” Bell explained.

Idle was arrested that night by Darke County Sheriff’s Deputies. He was charged with domestic violence and strangulation. He was released from jail on a $20,000 bond. Ansonia Police Chief Frank Shapiro confirmed Idle was placed on administrative leave, but said Idle actually turned in his two-week notice days before the incident. Idle’s last day with the department is next week.

Bell is now in a safe place with her sons and trying to process what happened. She said she just wants justice for her family, and to make sure this does not happen again to someone else.

“I know I’m a really strong individual and I stand up for what I believe in when it comes to my children,” Bell said.