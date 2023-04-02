DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A cold front will move southeast toward the Miami Valley late Sunday night, but it’ll never make it all the way here as it stalls just to our north and transitions into a warm front. Regardless it’ll be just close enough that we could see a hit-or-miss shower before dawn. That threat of a spotty shower and even an isolated thunderstorm will linger throughout the day Monday.

The Miami Valley will remain in a very warm and increasingly moist environment on Tuesday. While the chance is fairly low (without a triggering mechanism), there remains a threat of a scattered shower or thunderstorm during the day and evening.

TONIGHT: Clear in the evening, then increasing clouds overnight. A spotty shower is possible before dawn, especially south. Low 44

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers. An isolated t’storm possible. Much warmer. High 67

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and mild with a chance of a scattered showers. Low 52

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and unseasonably warm with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 75

A powerful storm system will start to take aim on the Miami Valley as early as late Tuesday night with its effects continuing throughout the day Wednesday. While there is still a lot of model uncertainty as to the finer details, the takeaway for now is an increasing threat for strong to severe storms during the day Wednesday into the evening hours. Although damaging winds are the biggest threat, isolated tornadoes can’t be ruled out. Check back for later updates.