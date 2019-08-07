Anonymous person sprinkles encouragement in Oregon District

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – While tensions were high on Wednesday morning in the Oregon District, as both supporters and protesters anticipated a possible visit from President Trump, there was one positive aspect that made everyone stop and remember why they were there.

Overnight, someone had sprinkled post-it notes on windows and poles along E. Fifth St. with positive messages, words of encouragement, and much more.

“Just taking the time to stop and read the names, hopefully will make people realize that it’s all about these people,” said Kelley Sturgill.

On one window, the names of the nine victims along with the Dayton police officers who responded were posted, right below a bullet hole.

While the notes are small, and thus were easy to be overlooked by some because it was crowded, the words they bare resonated with those who spent the afternoon showing their respect.

“It makes me feel good,” said Kathy Jones. “We need some positivity in this town right now.”

“I think it reflects more of what Dayton is going through right now,” added her friend, Pam Perilman. “We want positive energy, we don’t want any more hate speech coming into this town. We’ve had enough.”

And others who stopped to remember and reflect, were just thankful that an unknown source took the time during this tragedy to remind others of just how strong Dayton truly is.

“This is my favorite, as it says ‘if you get hit hard, you get up and keep moving forward,” said Kay Schaffer. “Because I think in life, everyone gets smacked down one time really hard and it’s about getting back up, and that’s what Dayton is doing.”