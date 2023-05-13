FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) — For several years, a local family holds an awareness event to educate the public on motorcycle safety.

The Greyriders Motorcycle Club came together on Saturday, May 13 at the Sugar Melon’s Club in Fairborn. Every year, the club gathers to inform people of a woman who died as a result of a motorcycle crash.

On the night of Oct. 22, 2017, 25-year-old Sherill Cruea and her boyfriend, 23-year-old Brook Fudge, were on their way home from visiting friends. Cruea and Fudge were on a motorcycle when they collided with a vehicle at the intersection of US 42 and Spring Valley-Paintersville Road.

Sherill’s mother Tonie Cruea started “Respect My Right To Ride” to get information out about motorcycle safety in honor of her daughter.

“Every parent always worries about getting that phone call,” Cruea said. “Nothing I ever want any family to go through, that’s why one of Brook’s friends started a petition the night of the accident, to get that intersection to make it more safe.”

The intersection was eventually changed by ODOT, but Tonie’s mission to make an impact in memory of her daughter has not stopped.

“I am trying to reach out and talk to some of the senators about getting a law passed called Sherill’s Law, so if anyone is involved in an accident like that, you automatically get tested. You don’t get to choose if you’re going to give urine or blood.”

The money raised from Saturday’s ride will be presented to the Greyriders and then donated to the highway hikers for their annual toy run.