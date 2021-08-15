Annual motorcycle ride through central Ohio raises awareness of organ donation

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Nearly 50 motorcyclists revved their engines Sunday morning to raise awareness and give back to people in need of organ donations.

Motorcyclists from the Columbus Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club drove about 26 miles to raise awareness of organ donations in partnership with Lifeline of Ohio.

One rider, Alphonso Meriweather, said he takes part in the annual Live to Ride event in honor of his late wife.

“My wife Helen Patricia Meriweather,” he said. “She passed away in Feb. 2019. She had a double lung transplant and just the gift of receiving the life of lungs helped out a lot. I got to spend more time with her.”

Another biker, Larry Bell, said his late wife was an advocate for organ donations and takes this ride in honor of her. When he found out how many people’s lives she helped, he knew then, he had to be a donor too.Annual wellness walk aims to raise health awareness among Black men

“It’s affected about roughly 85 people,” Bell said. “It was emotional.”

Ride organizer Allen “Stampede” Carter said that’s what this ride is all about: raising awareness, bringing unity, and, hopefully, helping another family in a time of need.

“Right now, in central Ohio, you have about 700 people who are waiting on a transplant,” he said. “As motorcycle riders, we understand how important that can be. Each person who signs up to be an organ donor can literally save eight lives.”

Ride organizers said riders from several other states traveled to central Ohio to participate.

For more information on how to become an organ donor, visit https://lifelineofohio.org.