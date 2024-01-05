HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — An annual event is returning soon for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The city of Huber Heights has announced that the fifth annual MLK unity walk and program event is on Monday, Jan. 15.

The event will start at 9:30 a.m. at B-Side Coffee Bar at 6108 Chambersburg Road in Huber Heights. A unity walk is set to begin soon after, at 10 a.m., and will conclude at the Wayne High School Performing Arts Center — located on 5400 Chambersburg Road.

Starting at 11 a.m., a program will be held featuring prayer, a presentation from the first African American female vice mayor of Huber Heights, a dance performance and an excerpt reading from King’s “I Have a Dream” speech.