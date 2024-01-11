Related video: Wright State University receives $160K for PTSD research.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — An annual event that brings some of the best student films in the Miami Valley is returning tonight.

According to a release from the university, students from Wright State University’s Motion Picture Program are showcasing their work at 7:30 p.m. at the Neon on 130 E. 5th St. in Dayton.

Directly from the Neon, the nights “eclectic shorts explore young entrepreneurs, the world of industrial marijuana farming, Ohio roadside attractions and a Veteran Army Trumpeter’s experiences in Vietnam.”

Those in attendance will be able to pose questions to the filmmakers after the screening.

Doc Night will feature films by Sabian Berdin, Nathanael Blair, Ben Gabriel, Hannah Hall, Barry Kingston, Alex Kuhn, Maddie Pfahler, Jude Powell, Sam Shaffer, Zach Vogt-Lowell, Issac Warnecke and Sam White.

Tickets to the event are $10.