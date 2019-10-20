Annual Day of the Dead celebration held in downtown Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton’s annual Day of the Dead celebration got underway Sunday. The parade wrapped up in the afternoon in downtown Dayton. Afterward the food, music, and dancing continued.

The holiday remembers the lives of loved ones who have died. Families create special prayer altars, food, sugar skulls, and banners.

Organizers expect more than one-thousand people to attend.

