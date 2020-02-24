Annual Day of Caring pancake breakfasts spur volunteer efforts

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – The annual Day of Caring pancake breakfast was held at 29 different locations across the Miami Valley Sunday.

People enjoyed pancakes, sausage, and coffee. They were also encouraged to step up their volunteer efforts.

All the funds raised at the Day of Caring sites will help people in the Miami Valley who are homeless or need help buying food.

Steve Pax is a trustee with the Day of Caring 365 organization. He says, “At this location we’re going to have about 50 volunteers and we’re going to serve probably about 400 meals. We’re going to serve about 7,000 meals across the Miami Valley with over 500 volunteers. And all that money will go to help places like the Dayton Food Bank and any type of local organization that serves the needy.”

This was the 30th year for the annual Day of Caring pancake breakfast.