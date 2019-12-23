Annual Christmas party provides free gifts for children

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An annual Christmas bash for children was held Sunday in Dayton.

The unity banquet center hosted the party. Children 10 and under got to meet Santa, plus there were games and gifts. Everything, including the gifts, was free.

Tommy Owens is the event coordinator. He says, “I mean this area is the area we grew up in, this is the area that’s kind of hit hardest. So, we wanted to make sure we gave back to our community. We’re very excited to be doing it, and partnering with the unity banquet center, this beautiful facility.”

Organizers say the response this year has been overwhelming.

