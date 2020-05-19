Annie Glenn, widow of former Senator, astronaut John Glenn, dies at age 100 of COVID-19 complications

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH/AP) — Annie Glenn, advocate for people with disabilities and wife of 73 years to former Ohio Senator and astronaut John Glenn has died at age 100, a spokesperson with the John Glenn College of Public Affairs confirmed.

She died Tuesday at a nursing home near St. Paul, Minn., of complications from COVID-19, said Hank Wilson, a spokesman for the Glenn College of Public Affairs at The Ohio State University.

Ahead of her 100th birthday earlier this year, a spokesperson for the Glenn family said she was “appreciative of the continued affection and interest toward her.”

Glenn was born in Ohio on February 17, 1920. She was by the side of her beloved husband from infancy until his dead in 2016.

Their parents were best friends, and the pair met in a playpen as infants.

Her husband John Glenn said there was never a time when he did not love Annie, and years later when World War II delayed their wedding, he told her he was just stepping out for a pack of gum.

“You know, I don’t know how that popped into my mind. When I was leaving, and it was a pretty sad time of course, I told Annie, ‘Don’t worry about it. I’m just going to run down and get a pack of gum, and I’ll be back shortly.’ Every time I had to leave to do something then after that, whether it was in the Korean War or later on or in the astronaut program, it got to be regular. It sounds rather funny and peculiar,” Glenn said.

Senator Glenn said he eventually brought Annie that pack of gum, and said, “I think to this day, she carries a little gum wrapper in her wallet.”

Ohioans are mourning the loss of Annie Glenn. Annie and John Glenn were true partners and together for every step of their historic journey. Since the first day I met them, I never once saw them apart. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Glenn family. Ohio Democratic Party Chairman David Pepper

The John Glenn College of Public Affairs says a virtual memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at 11 a.m More details will be announced once they are finalized.

She is survived by her two children, David and Lyn.