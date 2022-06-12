DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Sinclair Community College is recognizing and celebrating 2020 graduates with a special event, allowing them to regain the once in a lifetime experience they missed out on two years ago.

Sinclair’s 2020 commencement ceremony was cancelled due to safety concerns resulting from the COVID-19 global pandemic.

The “Class of 2020 Celebration” will bring 2020 graduates back together for a special event complete with caps and gowns, walking the stage area as their names are read, shaking the college president’s hand, photo opportunities and a reception.

The event is planned for Sunday, June 12, beginning at 1:00 p.m. at Sinclair’s Centerville Campus.

“Sinclair’s commencement ceremony is an incredibly special moment for our graduates, and while we can’t replicate what we traditionally do, we want to provide a unique celebration to recognize their tremendous accomplishments,” said Dr. Steve Johnson, President and CEO of Sinclair Community College.