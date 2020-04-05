Amber Alert issued for Columbus girl in stolen vehicle

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 9-year-old girl who was inside a car when it was stolen in south Linden.

According to the alert, 9-year-old Jazmiah Barton was the occupant of a vehicle when it was stolen from the 1200 block of East 21st Avenue between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. Sunday.

She is described as a black female standing 4’9″ and weighing 70 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink coat, blue jeans and pink socks.

Police say the stolen vehicle is a dark blue or black 2004 Ford Explorer with expired Ohio temporary tag F391441.

There is no suspect description.