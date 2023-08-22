DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A new Amazon facility opened its doors this weekend, bringing thousands of jobs to the Dayton community.

On Sunday, Aug. 20, the Amazon fulfillment center in Dayton welcomed approximately 2,000 employees in to begin working on customer orders. These employees will begin to process and deliver these orders on Thursday, Aug. 31.

These employees will be operating and working with state-of-the-art robotics to fill multiple roles, including picking, packing and shipping smaller items customers purchase. These items might be books, electronics, toys, or other items, the release said.

The 2,000 jobs are in addition to the more than 37,000 positions Amazon has created in Ohio, the release said, and the company has indirectly opened even more positions. All employees receive an average starting pay of $19 an hour, as well as full medical, dental and vision insurance as well as a 401k with 50% matching.

For more information on Amazon careers, visit the website.