DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — College-bound high school seniors impacted by Alzheimer’s could win a $5,000 scholarship.

According to a press release from The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA), the non-profit organization is providing scholarships to high school seniors impacted by the disease.

The Teen Alzheimer’s Awareness Scholarship Contest is open until Monday, Apr. 1 at 5 p.m.

Applicants must be college-bound and must submit either an essay (maximum of 1500 words) or a video of 4 minutes or less.

Eligible topics to write or speak about include:

Having a loved one with Alzheimer’s disease or another dementia-related illness

Helping care for someone with Alzheimer’s disease or another dementia-related illness

Volunteering or working in a care setting that serves individuals with dementia

Raising Alzheimer’s awareness in their school or community

Conducting Alzheimer’s research

There will be additional prizes available for runners-up and honorable mentions.

High school seniors interested in applying may do so here.