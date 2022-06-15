DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Extreme heat can have a significant impact on everyone’s safety, but high temperatures can be especially stressful and confusing for people with Alzheimer’s disease.

The disease causes a number of changes in the brain and body that may affect a person’s safety, including changes in sensitivity to temperatures.

Today, there are more than 6 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s disease, including 200,000 in Ohio. The Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter said taking measures during extreme heat can prevent injuries and help a person with dementia feel more relaxed and less overwhelmed.

“People living with Alzheimer’s and other dementia can be vulnerable during extreme weather because their judgment may be impaired, and they may be unable to communicate discomfort,” Rebecca Hall, program director for the Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter, said.

“It’s really important to take extra precautions with these individuals when there is extreme heat or other excessive weather conditions.”



The Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter has given important safety tips for caregivers and families facing Alzheimer’s and other dementias during these hot temperatures.

The association recommends starting by making a plan. Family and friends should regularly check in on a person living with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias during extreme heat. Arrange alternative plans for cooler spaces, if air conditioning is unavailable, and dress in loose, light clothing.

Families should pay extra attention at night. Keep people living with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias cool by using fans and keeping the air conditioning on. At night, low temperatures can still exceed 75 degrees with little fluctuation in humidity levels, making for difficult and exacerbating sleeping conditions, heightened anxiety and increased agitation.

In addition, loved ones should also prepare for behavioral challenges. Research shows that heat can increase agitation and confusion in people. Try to remove behavioral triggers by addressing the person’s physical needs related to the heat, then tend to their emotional needs.

The person should also stay hydrated. Increased water intake is essential to maintaining good hydration and health during extreme heat. Know the signs of heat exhaustion to avoid heat stroke. Dehydration may be difficult to notice in a person living with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias, as signs like increased fatigue, dry mouth and headache may be difficult to detect.

The association recommends that the person stays indoors and out of the sun. Heat stroke and heat exhaustion may occur in extreme heat conditions, but symptoms may be difficult to detect in people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. Keep people cool by using air conditioning at home or move to a public place, such as a senior center or shopping mall. If you must go outside, be sure to dress appropriately, loose, light clothing, wear a hat, and apply sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30 or higher.

Above all, families should stay informed and plan ahead by keeping an eye on local weather forecasts. High temperatures are not the only cause for concern. Humidity and air pollution indices can cause breathing difficulties. The person should be monitored regularly and seek medical attention if symptoms arise of dehydration, heat exhaustion or heat stroke.



Individuals can reach the Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter at 937-291-3332 to schedule a care consultation and connect with local resources.