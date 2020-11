SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (NewsNation Now) — Steve Meland has been farming most of his life.

“40+ years of farming,” said Meland.

More than four decades of planting, growing and harvesting near Sioux Falls, South Dakota — until this year.

“In the end of August, I developed a rash on my back, I went to the VA, and they didn't think of it as being serious but it progressively got worse," he said.