Almost 5K fewer Ohioans file first-time unemployment claims in past week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohioans filed almost 5,000 fewer first-time unemployment claims for Sept. 5 through Sept. 11.

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services said Ohioans filed 8,834 initial traditional unemployment claims last week, which was 4,675 fewer than the previous week.

Additionally, Ohioans filed 124,433 continued traditional unemployment claims last week, which was 6,185 fewer than the previous week

The total number of traditional claims filed from September 5 through September 11, 2021 was
133,267.

ODJFS said it urges people to file their unemployment claims online, if possible, at
unemployment.ohio.gov. All eligible Ohioans will receive their unemployment benefits retroactive to
when they first applied.

