DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — All southbound lanes on State Route 4 are closed due to an officer-involved crash.

A call came in around 2:28 p.m. about a crash on State Route 4 southbound around Stanley Avenue in Dayton. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, an officer, recruit and another driver were taken to Miami Valley Hospital.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash. Currently all southbound lanes are closed and traffic is being rerouted.

The cause of the crash and the extent of injuries is unknown.

